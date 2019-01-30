Shireen to succeed Amirsham as Bursa Malaysia chairman

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen has been appointed by the Finance Minister as public interest director and non-executive chairman of Bursa Malaysia Bhd effective March 2, 2019.

Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today that Shireen will succeed Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz who has held the role since March 1, 2015 and will step down on Feb 28, 2019 after four years of leading the board.

Shireen is the founder of Corston-Smith Asset Management Sdn Bhd and has previously served as the CEO of AIG Investment Corporation (Asia) Ltd from 1992 until 2004. She has over 31 years of focused fund management experience in emerging Asia equity markets.

She was a member of the International Finance Corporation’s working group for the establishment of the Philippine Stock Exchange’s Maharlika Board. She was also a member of the International Advisory Panel for Labuan International Business and Financial Center.

Shireen currently holds independent directorships in AMMB Holdings Bhd and the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

She has served on Malaysia’s Sports Advisory Council, the Board of Tourism Malaysia and was a member of the EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry Financial Services Committee.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia thanked outgoing chairman Amirsham for his contribution to the aspirations and achievements of Bursa Malaysia.

“Amirsham’s previous experience as a policy maker in the Economic Planning Unit and as the president and CEO of a leading bank has contributed extensively to his leadership of the board and his guidance of Bursa Malaysia’s growth as a dynamic national exchange and leading PLC,” it said.