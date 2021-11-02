ShopBack to acquire BNPL player Hoolah

SINGAPORE: Shopping and rewards platform ShopBack today announced that it has received consent from shareholders of “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) platform Hoolah for a 100% acquisition of the company by ShopBack.

Hoolah, combined with ShopBack’s position as the publisher and shopping companion across the Asia Pacific, will transform the shopping experience for shoppers, while providing a one-stop solution for demand generation and user engagement for merchants across the Asia Pacific.

Launched in Singapore in 2018, Hoolah offers shoppers an option to pay for purchases in three interest-free instalments and has helped over a quarter of a million shoppers shop smarter and more responsibly. Today, Hoolah works with over 2,000 online and in-store merchants in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong including Charles & Keith, Secretlab, Zalora, and Zenyum.

The acquisition supports the shared vision of ShopBack and Hoolah to build a rewarding commerce enablement platform. Hoolah will accelerate its growth with a platform to extend its BNPL offering to over 8,000 merchants and 30 million shoppers across nine markets in the Asia Pacific.

ShopBack will further enhance its suite of shopping tools and rewards by offering shoppers a responsible, convenient and flexible payment option at checkout.