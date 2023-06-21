Shopee seller summit draws 1,200 merchants

PETALING JAYA: 1,200 Malaysian sellers attended the sixth edition of Shopee Malaysia’s Seller Summit 2023: Redefining E-Commerce for Value-based Consumers held at Sunway Resort, today, marking the first fully physical event post-pandemic. Last year, the event was conducted in a hybrid format, where it was attended by 500 sellers and close to 2000 virtual participants, respectively.

“Based on where we are today, I think we are in a healthy footing for the industry as a whole and for Shopee. We are able to look into further growth for our platform, get more sellers on the platform, and trying to also provide more services and more products for our buyers,” Shopee Malaysia marketing head Kenneth Soh told reporters during the event.

Currently, he shared that the platform has close to 2 million local sellers in Malaysia.

On platform’s initiatives for this year, director Cheng Xun Chua said they will focus on enabling Malaysian sellers’ growth.

“Firstly, Shopee is enhancing capabilities across logistics and payments, as well as prioritising brand protection to enable better shopping experiences for value-based customers. Secondly, Shopee is maximising customer lifetime value from its large user base by building cross-category synergy and deepening the connection between sellers and their customers, increasing shopper engagement and maximising sellers’ reach.

“In today’s e-commerce landscape, customers pay close attention to what a seller stands for and does, by checking out what the influencers and affiliates say about the brand,” he said in his keynote speech.

On Shopee 360 Marketing Solutions, Cheng said that the platform is able to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end platform marketing solution that includes a range of tools and services to help sellers increase their visibility and sales.

Last year, Shopee upskilled and integrated over 250,000 new sellers for digital inclusion, and saw 145 new sellers record over RM500,000 in sales in the first 12 months online.

In line with Shopee’s ongoing efforts to leverage the transformative power of technology to create a more inclusive digital economy, the summit provides tools to upskill and empower sellers to achieve online success and build a sustainable future for themselves.

In addition, Malaysia Digital Economy Malaysia digital industry development head/senior vice-president Datuk Fadzli Abdul Wahit shared that since the implementation of National E-Commerce Strategic Roadmap in 2017, over 1.1 million micro, small and medium enterprises have adopted e-commerce.

“Based on the statistics reported by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the income from e-commerce transactions was RM447.8 billion in 2017, and it has exceeded RM1 trillion, for the very first time in 2021. The trajectory for growth continues, with income from e-commerce transactions reported at RM1.157 trillion in 2022,” he said in his speech.

He added that the e-commerce’s contribution to GDP has also grown steadily, having risen from 6.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016 to 13% in 2021.