Shopee to organise summit on sustaining business growth online

KUALA LUMPUR: Shopee will hold its annual seller summit themed Level Up: Driving Growth Together on June 16 at Sunway Resort, Petaling Jaya to share key insights on how sellers can sustain their business growth online.

The summit features a series of talks and panel discussions from industry leaders and distinguished experts and Shopee would also highlight support initiatives that will empower sellers to unlock new milestones.

“The summit will also share on tips and tricks from industry experts and participants can look forward to gaining insights on boosting sales by tapping into Shopee’s ecosystem to understand new consumer behaviour,” it added.

Apart from that it would also share how businesses can leverage the in-app engagement features such as Shopee Live and Shopee Feed to connect sellers with consumers, forging a personalised, engaging and social shopping experience.

Shopee emphasised that with the economy transitioning into the new norm, it is important to identify new consumer behaviours to adapt one’s e-commerce strategy accordingly. Through such guidance from real-life Shopee sellers, participants will be able to fully prepare themselves while seeking to expand their businesses in the long run. – Bernama