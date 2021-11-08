ShopeePay supports B40 micro traders with push carts

PETALING JAYA: ShopeePay is sponsoring push carts and other items to B40 micro traders who were badly affected by the pandemic as part of its #ShopeeGivesBack initiative.

The initiative is done with the collaboration of state governments of Terengganu, Perak, Penang and Sarawak, as well as the Federal Territory Ministry.

On Oct 30, 2021, the platform completed its first handover ceremony in Kuala Berang, Terengganu to 20 micro traders. 12 traders were chosen by the Terengganu state government and the remaining eight are part of the Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

ShopeePay aims to assist these traders by enabling the acceptance of cashless transactions via the mobile wallet and incentives, by featuring them in its microsite, voucher deals and cashback offers.

This includes its Deals Near Me, an online-to-offline feature that uses location-based services to help users discover ShopeePay vouchers by nearby merchants including bazaar stalls, cafes, restaurants, and services.

ShopeePay Malaysia head Alain Yee (pix) observed that the adoption of digital payments continues to accelerate as the country’s e-commerce market grows steadily.

“We are committed to supporting and digitising businesses, and connecting them with new customers whilst empowering them to further grow and scale on our platform,” he said in a statement today.

Yee said the platform’s goal is to contribute to the wider community by helping those in need to benefit from tech and the digital economy, at the same time supporting local pandemic recovery efforts.

“With the assistance of the state governments and also the Federal Territory Ministry, we hope to encourage more micro traders not only embrace digitalisation, but also to provide them with the tools, marketing support and exposure through campaigns like our ongoing 11.11 Big Sale, to reignite their businesses.”