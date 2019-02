PETALING JAYA: Almost a year after Bursa Malaysia opened up regulated short-selling (RSS), the market has seen a pick-up in short-selling activities among retail investors and the momentum is expected to continue to grow, according to analysts.

Inter-Pacific Research Sdn Bhd head of research Pong Teng Siew said the market is “quite serious” with short-selling activities today, as retail investors are allowed to participate. However, he said it also introduces an element of uncertainty to the market.

“Retail investors are more active in short-selling today, which is good for Bursa, but it can be difficult for investors. For retail investors, it is a difficult decision to short-sell. I would say the short-selling feature is more for institutional investors than for retail investors. However, despite the volatility, retail investors are more keen to participate today,” he told SunBiz recently.

Previously, analysts were concerned about Bursa’s level of maturity, as open short-selling requires a deep and broad market with sufficient liquidity.

“Liquidity in the market is sufficient for short-selling. When short-selling, there is always the worry; if the stock is illiquid, the investor will face a short squeeze – that is, when they want to buy back but cannot get a seller,” said Pong.

“At the moment, there is selectively good volume in a number of stocks. Moving forward, we will definitely see more short-selling activities. It has grown and will continue to grow because the market is in sideways mode,” he added.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president for research Vincent Lau said the market has matured enough to accommodate open short-selling and short-selling is a growing business.

“RSS is already being conducted and it is a growing business. We can see certain amount of IDSS,” he said.

“The market has matured to a certain extent and we have safeguards in place ... the system is very transparent and retail investors are aware of the risks involved,” he added.

He noted the market controls for IDSS put in place by Bursa Malaysia, which include a suspension of short-selling if a stock’s price falls by more than 15% from the previous day’s closing price or if the gross short-selling volume exceeds the daily maximum limit of 3% of outstanding shares per security.

Lau said with short-selling, the market takes two-way views, which adds more vibrancy to the market. With awareness growing, he expects participation in short-selling activities to continue to grow.

To recap, RSS and securities borrowing and lending (SBL) were first introduced in 1996, but suspended less than a year later following a meltdown in stock prices during the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The trading instrument was reintroduced in January 2007, with a list of 100 eligible stocks and limited only to licensed proprietary traders.

In April last year, Bursa Malaysia opened up RSS to a wider group of investors when it officially introduced IDSS with 280 securities available for short-selling.

As of Nov 29, 2018, there was a total of 239 eligible stocks. The list is reviewed every six months and updated in May and November.