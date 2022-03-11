Short-Term interbank rates close stable on BNM’s operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM60.50 billion from RM59.77 billion this morning, while Islamic funds’ liquidity decreased to RM41.81 billion from RM44.64 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank called for a conventional money market tender, a Qard tender and two reverse repo tenders.

BNM also revised the Murabahah overnight tender from RM57.4 billion to RM59.5 billion.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM59.5 billion conventional money market tender and a RM41.8 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent respectively. - Bernama