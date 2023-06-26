Short-term interbank rates close steady on BNM operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system expanded to RM48.34 billion from RM47.51 billion this morning while Islamic funds’ liquidity declined to RM24.29 billion from RM28.28 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted a conventional money market tender, one Qard tender, two reverse repo tenders and a Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic tender.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM48.3 billion conventional money market tender and a RM24.3 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of June 23.-Bernama