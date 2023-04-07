Short-term interbank rates close steady on BNM operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system narrowed to RM34.01 billion from RM37.01 billion this morning, while Islamic funds’ liquidity fell to RM21.31 billion from RM23.52 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted two Qard tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

The central bank has revised the Murabahah overnight tender from RM21.6 billion to RM22.3 billion.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM36 billion conventional money market tender and a RM22.3 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at three per cent as of July 3.-Bernama