Short-term interbank rates end stable on BNM’s operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM39.97 billion from RM44.48 billion this morning while Islamic funds’ liquidity fell to RM30.91 billion from RM35.83 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted three Qard tenders and a reverse repo.

It has also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and Collateralised Commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, it called for an RM40.0 billion conventional money market tender and an RM29.90 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for four-day monies.

It has also revised Murabahah overnight tender to RM29.9 billion from RM29.7 billion.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.72 per cent as of Feb 2, 2023. - Bernama