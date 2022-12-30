Short-term rates end stable on Bank Negara’s operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM49.41 billion from RM45.81 billion this morning, while Islamic funds’ liquidity decreased to RM33.74 billion from RM38.46 billion previously.

BNM revised the conventional overnight tender from RM44.4 billion to RM48.4 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for a conventional money market tender, three Qard tenders and a reverse repo tender.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM44.40 billion conventional money market tender and a RM33.70 billion murabahah money market tender, both for four-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.75 per cent as of Dec 29. - Bernama