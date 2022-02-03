Short-term rates expected to remain stable on BNM’s operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM42.52 billion in the conventional system and RM25.09 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct three conventional money market tenders comprising two RM2 billion for seven and 14 days, respectively, and a RM1 billion tender for 21 days.

The central bank will also conduct a RM4 billion Islamic range maturity auction tender and a RM450 million reverse repo tender for 181 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM38.0 billion conventional overnight tender and RM21.1 billion for Murabahah overnight tender. - Bernama