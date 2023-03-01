Short-term rates set to remain stable on BNM’s operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM51.55 billion in the conventional system and RM40.72 billion in Islamic funds.

Today, the central bank will conduct two conventional money market tenders, comprising a RM3 billion tender for seven days and a RM 1 billion tender for 14 days, and two Qard tenders, consisting of a RM1.6 billion tender for seven days and a RM1.4 billion tender for 14 days.

BNM will also call for two reverse repo tenders, namely a RM295 million tender for 181 days and a RM1 billion tender for 365 days.

It has also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and Collateralised Commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct a conventional overnight tender of up to RM47.8 billion and a RM36.7 billion Murabahah overnight tender.

The market was closed on Jan 2, 2023 for the New Year replacement holiday. - Bernama