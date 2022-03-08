SIA to resume services to Penang from March 16 with new products

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will resume commercial flight services between Singapore and Penang from March 16. SIA will operate 11 weekly flights, with seven of the services designated as Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights.

The VTL services will allow for quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Penang, providing families and loved ones the opportunity to reunite across the border, as well as support the demand for business travel between the two countries. The VTL arrangement between Singapore and Penang is a welcomed addition to the bilateral VTL arrangement between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

SIA will operate the Boeing 737-8 aircraft with 154 seats in two classes, 10 business class seats and 144 economy class seats. The aircraft will also feature bespoke elements, with a special focus on ergonomics, designed for the SIA customer. These include the lie-flat business class seats that have ample storage spaces, high-definition touch screen monitors that provide in-flight entertainment akin to a home theatre experience, as well as high-quality material and finishes, to provide a luxurious and private space for the customer.

The economy class cabin will feature the latest generation of sleek and slim-line seats, offering improved space and comfort. The seat also features a contoured backrest for better support, together with a four-way adjustable headrest with foldable wings.

“We are thrilled to resume flight services between Singapore and Penang, especially with the Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Singapore and Malaysia. These flights will offer enhanced connectivity and greater convenience when customers travel to meet their loved ones or fly for business. We look forward to welcoming customers on board our flights,” said Singapore Airlines general manager for Malaysia Kaijie Yeo.

Tickets for flights between Singapore and Penang are available for sale through the various SIA’s distribution channels.

SIA has focused on reimagining and enhancing the travel experience for our customers since the onset of Covid-19. We prioritised the integration of robust health and safety measures and innovative digital initiatives into the end-to-end journey, providing greater reassurance and supporting a more seamless travel experience during these times.