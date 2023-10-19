SIBS 2023 set to achieve RM1.5b potential negotiated sales target

KUALA LUMPUR: The 7th Selangor International Business Summit 2023 (SIBS) organised by Invest Selangor Bhd is expected to reach its target of RM1.5 billion in potential negotiated sales, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari

“I am very confident that we can reach RM1.5 billion within two to three days. And from the agreement that I witnessed just now (during the opening), we have reached RM1.2 billion already,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of 7th SIBS 2023 today.

Amirudin laid out the state’s commitment to attracting high-quality investment aligning with strategic industries.

“We are not aiming to get any sort of investment into Selangor. We want high-quality investment in line with industries that we have identified; be it in public transport or climate change solutions, higher quality manufacturing especially using automation, new fields in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals to prepare for the next endemic or pandemic,” he said in his opening speech.

This vision was underscored as the driving force behind the First Selangor Plan launched in August 2022, a roadmap with sustainability at its core, which reflects the state’s resolve in addressing the pressing concerns of climate change.

Amirudin stated that Selangor is the best place to put money in because it has the necessary ingredients to succeed.

“Selangor has the 12th busiest sea port in the world, two major airport terminals and one regional terminal in Subang which will undergo expansion. Of the 240 aerospace companies in Malaysia, Selangor has 62% of the aerospace industry within its borders, and no other state is better connected, from roads and highways to buses and trains.

“The state contributes 25.5% of the national economy, possessing a better mix of industries from manufacturing either in the automotive, electrical and electronics space, or logistics and pharmaceuticals. We also have a steady supply of workforce to take up the jobs your investments will be able to create,” he added.

SIBS 2023 officially commenced today with record participation. The event was held with the aim to strengthen its reputation as the premier regional event for businesses seeking to build and expand their presence in Asean by establishing their base in Selangor, the gateway to the region.

Selangor State Exco for Investment, Trade and Mobility Ng Sze Han said that SIBS 2023 promises to be the largest and most exciting edition of this important regional business networking and thought leadership event.

“SIBS has grown in leaps and bounds to become one of Malaysia’s largest international marketplace and business networking events for local and international exhibitors, trade visitors and conference Attendees,” he said during the opening ceremony.

With 1,006 booths and programmes, SIBS 2023 is set to become Malaysia’s largest international marketplace and business networking event. Key components of the event include food & beverage, healthcare, technology, redearch & development, and industrial park expos.

In addition to trade visitors and other delegations, a total of 328 hosted trade buyers from 26 countries are attending SIBS 2023.

The biggest event in SIBS 2023 is the F&B component featuring 332 booths, with industry players from Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Uganda, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Korea, Turkiye, Kenya and Australia.

In addition, its medical expo, which iis dedicated to healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical device hosts 84 booths. The expo features key industry players from Malaysia, China, Japan, Australia, Switzerland, France, the US, Singapore, Germany and India, with names including Astra Zeneca, Sanofi, Panasonic, Qualitas, Johnson Fitness, Sunway Medical Centre, Assunta Hospital, among others.