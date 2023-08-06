SIBS Group clinches multibillion ringgit Saudi Arabia apartment project

PETALING JAYA: SIBS Group, one of the world’s leaders in modular construction technology, has secured a multibillion ringgit contract to deliver 2,174 apartments to Neom, one of the largest urbanisation projects located in northwest Saudi Arabia.

The project will be delivered in the form of turnkey buildings from a finalised bottom slab upwards. The entire project will be delivered and commissioned by the third quarter of 2024.

This significant achievement marks a breakthrough for the company’s continued growth and success in the industry, SIBS said in a statement.

The project, known as Neom, will be a groundbreaking development in the heart of Neom City intended for those working on the planning, engineering, and construction of the project. With 2,174 apartments distributed among 35 buildings, the development offers luxurious living spaces and an array of amenities tailored to meet the needs of modern urban dwellers.

“We are thrilled to have secured this monumental project. This development represents a major milestone for our company and reflects our commitment to creating exceptional living experiences for tenants. The fact that SIBS has been selected as a supplier to NEOM is a clear confirmation that we have the competence and delivery strength that few in the world can match. We look forward to contributing to the development of Neom as an international hub for, among other things, innovation, business, and sustainable development. We are excited to contribute to the growth and development of Neom while providing a vibrant and sustainable community.” said SIBS Group CEO Erik Thomaeus.