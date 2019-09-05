SIDC names Tengku Zarina as new CEO

PETALING JAYA: Securities Commission Malaysia’s (SC) learning and development arm, Securities Industry Development Corp (SIDC) appointed Tengku Zarina Tengku Chik (pix) as it CEO effective Sept 1.

Previously, Tengku Zarina served as SC’s director of corporate resources.

Before joining the securities regulatory body, she headed Maybank’s UK operations, taking on the role of country head from 2005 to 2013.

Prior to the UK posting, she held the position of deputy CEO of Maybank Hong Kong from 2001 to 2005, where she was responsible for corporate banking and business development.

In addition, she was also appointed as a supervisory board member for Uzbek Leasing International in Uzbekistan from 2013 to 2015.

Tengku Zarina is an appointed accreditation panel member for Finance Accreditation Agency, an international and independent accreditation body supported by the SC and Bank Negara Malaysia.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Michigan State University, USA.