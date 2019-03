PETALING JAYA: SIG Gases Bhd (Siggas) has received an offer from Air Liquide Malaysia Sdn Bhd (ALM) to acquire its entire equity interest in Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd (SIGSB) for RM226.59 million subject to the adjustment less bank borrowings plus cash and bank balance.

The planned acquisition also includes SIGSB’s 40% minority shareholding in Iwatani-SIG Industrial Gases Sdn Bhd.

The consideration will be fully satisfied entirely in cash by ALM. The offer will remain open for acceptance until March 29.

“The board will deliberate on the offer letter in due course. If Siggas decides to accept the offer, it is required to reply to ALM by March 29,” Siggas said.

Further announcements will be made upon the decision of the board in relation to the offer and upon the execution of the sales and purchase agreement in relation to the offer.