Signature targets 100 outlets in three years

PETALING JAYA: Signature International Bhd has launched its Signature Flagship Store in Kota Damansara, the largest interior design showroom in Malaysia, and is targeting to open 100 Signature outlets in the country in three years.

The RM15 million Signature Flagship Store has a built-up area of 50,000 sq ft featuring customised designs for whole-house home living solutions.

To penetrate the business-to-consumer segment, Signature appointed four new dealer outlets which will be located at One Utama Shopping Centre, IOI City Mall, IPC Shopping Centre and Publika Shopping Gallery, making a total of 31 Signature outlets nationwide currently.

“We’ve transformed from a kitchen specialist to a space solutions provider, where we do customised designs for the whole house. We will replicate the same business concept to other outlets,“ Signature group CEO Tan Kee Choong told reporters at the opening of the Signature Flagship Store on Friday.

Its flagship brand “Signature” now encompasses a full range of built-in kitchen, wardrobe and home living furniture, strengthening its position as a one-stop home living solutions provider for homeowners and project managers seeking trusted quality from a market leader offering comprehensive service and a cohesive aesthetic for living spaces.

Tan said the Signature outlets are running on a dealership model, where the investment of showrooms are borne by dealers, averaging RM500,000 per outlet.

Signature has a presence in 15 countries with a focus in both retail and project segments. Tan said it plans to replicate the new business concept of providing whole-house home living solutions to its overseas dealers in the future.

Signature also signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration with brand partners by pooling their respective expertise to enhance the marketing and promotional activities for home and living customised solutions. The alliance will help to boost brand awareness for all parties, at the same time allowing customers to benefit from the added value and ideas generated by the interplay of the premium brands.

“These agreements are signed to foster a long-term alliance and growth with our partners as we build our brand and create values to our client. The objective is to create a healthy ecosystem when it comes to interior design and furnishing which benefits both our business partners and clients in the long run. Signature will also be launching a new mobile app to provide a better communication with all related parties including designers, subcontractors and distributors,” said Signature Distribution CEO Skyler Chong.

Chong added that its Signature retail unit implementation plan consists of the launch of total home furnishing products (first phase); complete design & build solutions (second phase) and the digitalisation of the home improvement delivery process (third phase).