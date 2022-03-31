SilTerra launches corruption-free programme, pledges company-wide commitment

CYBERJAYA: SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd has launched its corruption-free programme to enhance the company’s firm commitment to upholding integrity and governance at all levels.

Themed “Together, SilTerra Pledge for Integrity,” the programme is aimed at continuously instilling an environment of trust, transparency, and accountability within all aspects of SilTerra’s network of business operations.

In addition, the programme demonstrates SilTerra’s continued commitment to promoting sincerity, desirable and conducive work environment to eradicate corruption in the organisation.

The programme was launched recently at its head office in Kulim, Kedah and participated by the company’s board of directors, senior management, and all employees. The event was also streamed live from SilTerra’s head office and witnessed by all employees based at its offices in Kulim, Kuala Lumpur, and Taiwan.

At the event, SilTerra’s corruption-free pledge recital was led by executive chairman Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir, and followed by a signing ceremony of the corruption-free pledge certificate, witnessed by Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director.

According to Syed Zainal, who is also group managing director of Dagang NeXchange Berhad (DNeX), the semiconductor foundry’s renewed commitment to enhancing the concept of integrity will prescribe to the enforcement of Section 17A under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

“The implementation of the clause is liable to the company, including the board of directors and senior management, to ensure businesses and operations are being conducted in an ethical, fairly, and transparent manner, aligning with the company’s principles and code of conduct,” he said.

He said SilTerra will up the ante towards a holistic approach to raising awareness regarding the threat and consequences posed by bribery while encouraging all employees to collectively partake in the prevention of and the fight against corruption.

“At SilTerra, we strive for quality and meritocracy to be competitive and progressive to become a zero-corruption organisation. All leaders and senior management should go through leadership restructuring, allowing the most qualified individuals to run the company to curtail nepotism and cronyism. This enables the organisation to adopt ethical business conduct, review internal processes and controls while maintaining a transparent monitoring mechanism throughout its operations at all levels,” he added.

“Corruption is a disease that should be avoided at all costs. It is a collective responsibility that falls upon all associated persons of the company. Hence, everyone is duty-bound to assess their intentions from time to time as a preventive measure towards combatting corruption,” said Shaharom.