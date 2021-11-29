SilTerra signs agreement with Taiwan’s Ilitek

PETALING JAYA: SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd has entered into a multi-year wafer supply and purchase agreement with ILI Technology Corp (Ilitek), a leading touch controller and driver integrated circuit (IC) fabless design house based in Taiwan.

Under the agreement, SilTerra will collaborate with Ilitek on technology development and wafer fabrication targeting touch controller and display driver IC for industrial and home appliances markets.

Ilitek has been SilTerra’s long term technology and business partner since 2006. This agreement marks another milestone for SilTerra’s and Ilitek’s relationship. Both companies will continue to work closely on product development and mass production based on SilTerra’s high-voltage 0.16um and 0.13um technology platforms. High-voltage technology is one of the most successful and important enabling technology from SilTerra for the global display driver IC markets for small panels such as wearables and mobile devices, medium panel for monitors, and large panel for TV applications.

Dagang NeXchange Bhd group managing director and SilTerra executive chairman Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir (pix) said this marks a significant milestone in SilTerra’s aspiration to become a world-class leader in the world’s semiconductor market in terms of operational excellence and technology advancement.

“As part SilTerra’s transformation, the new shareholders are leading the company to ready market access by leveraging on our network including strategic customers and long-term supplier contracts. In addition, we are continuously committed to expanding SilTerra’s production capacity and technology capabilities in the global semiconductor industry,” he said in a statement today.

He said the agreement will help SilTerra secure a stable wafer loading, ensuring a sustainable growth for the company going forward. In addition, the partnership will also cover joint technology and market development to grow SilTerra’s business and market share in the industrial touch controller market, he added.

SilTerra is a strategic investment of DNeX, and Beijing Integrated Circuit Advanced Manufacturing and High-End Equity Investment Fund Center (Limited Partnership) (CGP Fund). Recently, SilTerra entered into a long-term multi-year wafer supply and purchase agreement with ChipOne Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd worth over US$400 million (RM1.7 billion).