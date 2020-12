PETALING JAYA: With rock-bottom valuations and better year-on-year earnings forecast for 2021, the local media sector might be seeing light at the end of the tunnel, after enduring a years-long digital onslaught.

In a note, CGS-CIMB pointed out the uncertainty over what the movement control order (MCO) would unleash on the economy sparked a market sell-off in mid-March, with the already battered media stocks not spared, falling by as much as 7.7- 47% over the past one year to Dec 7, 2020.

“The sector ex-Astro Malaysia ended 2019 with a rolling price to book value (P/BV) of 0.53x; it fell to as low as 0.31 times in October 2020.

“While the sector rebounded from the all-time low, it is still trading at a paltry 0.4 times CY21 P/BV. Astro’s CY21 EV/EBITDA of 5.4 times is 73.9% below its global pay television and streaming peers’ weighted average of 20.4 times,” it said.

The research house said the recovery will be driven by the return of advertisement buys next year, as well as a potential key catalyst of a snap general election.

In its view, the 41.4% quarter-on-quarter traditional advertising expenditure (adex) growth in third-quarter 2020 showed there is still demand for traditional media’s ad space.

“Once the Covid-19 vaccines are distributed, we foresee that this would nudge ad buys in expectation of consumers’ recovering purchasing power. Yet, realistically, we do not think the media companies’ turnovers would return to pre-Covid-19 levels,” it added.

On Nov 9, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced their jointly developed Covid-19 vaccine achieved an efficacy rate that was beyond their expectations. Following the news, the government was quick to strike a deal to buy 12.4 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine, to be administered in two doses, will be distributed to 6.2 million Malaysians by first-quarter 2021.

This is on top of agreements that Malaysia has signed with various other pharmaceutical corporations, and being a signatory of the World Health Organisation’s Covax plan.

“As jobs have been axed and businesses shuttered during the MCO, we believe that advertisers would like to capitalise on the positive sentiment once the Covid-19 vaccines arrive in the country. The expectation is for the economy to gradually recover as businesses are able to operate normally without any movement restrictions.”

In line with that, should a general election take place next year, an election ad buying bonanza could ensue.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of a snap election once the Covid-19 pandemic is contained. If that is the case, the media corporations under our coverage – except for Astro – should see an ad sales budge. Beginning from the run-up to the 14th General Election (GE14) in May 2018, Astro no longer accepts political party campaign ads,” CGS-CIMB elaborated.

Prior to GE14, political parties and government organisations splurged RM671 million (before discounting factor) for advertisements on traditional media. Their ad buys made up 13% of the year’s market value.

Overall, CGS-CIMB has raised its call on the media sector to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’, as all four media companies under its coverage carry a unique proposition.

“Our perennial top pick, Astro, comes packing with alluring CY20-21 yields of 7.6-8%. Media Prima’s add call is premised on a turnaround story in CY21. Star offers deep-seated value, and merger and acquisition (M&A) and privatisation plays; its net cash of 49.2 sen/share alone is equivalent to 137% of its market cap.

“Media Chinese Int’l (MCIL) is the dark horse of the quartet; should the skies open again for tourism, we see no reason for the group to defy expectations and deliver profits in CY22.”

MCIL has a travel agency business under the brand “Charming Holidays”. The group is increasingly relying on this business to sustain its profitability, while its media division’s profit base continues to shrink. MCIL’s travel and travel-related division’s share in the group’s pre-tax profit rose from 6.6% in FY3/16 to 33.8% in FY3/20.