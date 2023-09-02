Silverlake Axis, Forward School to develop young tech talent in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN: Singapore Exchange Mainboard-listed Silverlake Axis Ltd (SAL), a leading enterprise technology, software and services company, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Forward School, a new technology and future skills school based in Penang.

The MoU is to foster the next generation of technical talent, and build a sustainable and fresh talent pipeline translating into job opportunities within the SAL Group. The MoU was signed at a ceremony attended by SAL group managing director Andrew Tan, and Forward School founder and CEO, Howie Chang.

The partnership with Forward School will involve the establishment of the SAL Sponsorship Programme, which is strategically planned to hire deserving students, creating a funnel of talent and a succession plan designed to offer the best value to both students and the group.

Sponsored students will have an opportunity to pursue internship opportunities with SAL before potentially securing permanent employment offers upon completion of a minimum of two years of study at Forward School. Permanent employment offers will be subject to academic performance. Eligibility criteria require Malaysian candidates, between 18-30 years of age, on track to achieve a CGPA of 3.30 in their academic results.

Tan said, “People have always been at the core of our business strategy, and this partnership helps us take that vision forward. We are delighted to partner with Forward School, and we hope to develop the Malaysian talent pool together. This is the perfect opportunity for us to help Forward School improve its already impressive base of enthusiastic young minds.”

Meanwhile, Chang said, “It is an absolute pleasure for us to partner with Silverlake Axis and launch the SAL Sponsorship Programme. This initiative shows their steadfast commitment towards educating and nurturing Malaysian talent.”