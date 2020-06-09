Sime Darby appoints Samsudin Osman as interim acting chairman

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Bhd has appointed its non-independent non-executive director Tan Sri Samsudin Osman as interim acting chairman for the group, following the resignation of Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad effective June 10.

Abdul Rahman’s resignation follows his appointment as the group CEO and executive director of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and CIMB Bank Bhd.

“The board of directors and the management team of Sime Darby would like to express our utmost thanks and gratitude to Abdul Rahman for his leadership and guidance during his tenure with the group.

“We wish him all the best in his future undertakings. We would also like to thank Samsudin for agreeing to take on the role of interim acting chairman until the new chairman is appointed,” said Sime Darby group CEO Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson in a statement.

Samsudin, 73, has been serving the group as a member of the board since Dec 19, 2008. Tan Sri Samsudin was previously the chairman of the Employees Provident Fund Board from February 2007 to March 2020, and prior to that he was the chief secretary to the government.