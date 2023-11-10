Sime Darby Motors cultivates a greener future

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Motors, Retail and Distribution Malaysia, recently embarked on its “Seeds of Sustainability” initiative, aimed at fostering environmental preservation of natural ecosystems.

In line with Sime Darby Motors’ commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, this saw more than 100 employee volunteers gathered at Sepang Gold Coast for tree planting activities, as well as beach cleaning in partnership with non-governmental organisation Ocean Hero Conservation.

The ‘Seeds of Sustainability’ initiative saw more than 50 Casuarina saplings planted along the shoreline of Sepang Gold Coast and more than 73kg of rubbish collected from the beach.

An ESG awareness briefing and sustainability workshop was also held to share and educate on the importance of ESG and how employees can play a role in Sime Darby Motors’ sustainability efforts.

Sime Darby Motors Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau managing director of retail and distribution Jeffrey Gan said, “In line with our pledge to forge a sustainable future, our ‘Seeds of Sustainability’ initiative provides a platform for employee volunteerism in contributing to environmental preservation, alongside instilling a strong ESG mindset. Efforts such as these are also part of our strategic plans for sustainable growth, which include encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in Malaysia, supporting the country’s decarbonisation objectives.”

“On this note, Sime Darby Motors’ continues to spearhead Malaysia’s EV landscape through growing our EV line-up with world-class vehicles. This includes our recent launches of the BYD Dolphin and BMW iX catering to both the mass market as well as premium luxury segments. Coupled with our continuous expansion of our nationwide EV charging network and the evolution of our aftersales ecosystem to be fully EV-ready in our showrooms and service workshops, this underscores our dedication to making sustainable choices more accessible.”

As Sime Darby Motors move ahead in leading by example in sustainability, the company aims to continue nurturing a greener future for Malaysia through its environmental preservation efforts.