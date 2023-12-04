Sime Darby Motors delivers 1,000 BYD electric vehicles in 100 days

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Motors, the automotive arm of Sime Darby Bhd, achieved a new milestone by delivering 1,000 BYD electric vehicles (EV) in 100 days, a feat that reflects the increasing popularity and acceptance of EV in Malaysia.

The achievement was celebrated together with the first 1,000 BYD owners in Malaysia at a mass delivery event held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium carpark recently, following its delivery of 100 units within the first 10 days of the EV’s launch in Malaysia.

Sime Darby Motors Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macau managing director of retail and distribution Jeffrey Gan said, “This celebration marks a milestone in Malaysia’s EV market, setting a precedent that reflects the increasing popularity and acceptance of EV in the country. We are pleased to sustain the momentum of our BYD ATTO 3 deliveries to customers. We look forward to continuing driving EV demand across our market segments.”

BYD Malaysia Sdn Bhd and PT BYD Motor Indonesia managing director Eagle Zhao said, “We are optimistic on the growth prospects of EV in Malaysia. We hope the new BYD owners enjoyed their one-of-a-kind experience with us today and we look forward to continuing bringing in new energy technology and products to Malaysia in the future. This will offer Malaysians the opportunity to revel in the advantage and fun of EV.”

In tandem with the delivery of the new vehicles, BYD recently opened its latest showroom at Gurney Plaza, Penang.