Sime Darby Motors, Gentari to expedite deployment of EV charging stations, infrastructure

PETALING JAYA: Automotive player Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gentari Sdn Bhd through its subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, to expedite the deployment of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and infrastructure.

The MoU will entail SDM and Gentari exploring opportunities to establish EV charging stations and related EV charging infrastructure at SDM’s automotive facilities across Malaysia, as well as in SDM’s other regional markets.

To further enhance accessibility and convenience for customers, the MoU will also explore establishing EV charging facilities beyond SDM showrooms, such as at golf clubs, hotels, and healthcare centres, amongst other potential locations.

In addition, to encourage EV adoption amongst Malaysians, the collaboration will also look at value-added services for SDM customers. These services may include EV charging subscription plans, personalised home charging packages, portable charging services, and flexible mobile charging solutions, amongst others.

The MoU will also explore a potential partnership for EV fleet solutions, catering to the evolving needs of businesses and governments looking to transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation alternatives. Other joint projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing EV adoption, improving infrastructure, or developing new EV-related products or services will also be considered.

Alongside this, recognising the pivotal role of renewable energy, the MoU will also explore solar energy projects, such as solar energy system installations and solar energy storage solutions.

Sime Darby Motors Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau retail and distribution managing director Jeffrey Gan said this MoU underscores its commitment to shaping a sustainable future through low carbon mobility.

“We look forward to working with Gentari to accelerate environmentally friendly technologies and solutions for the automotive sector, particularly to support the EV eco-system which continues to grow in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Gentari’s Deputy CEO and Gentari Green Mobility CEO Shah Yang Razalli added that as it aims to lead the way in sustainable transportation and clean energy solutions, this collaboration marks an important stride towards a larger initiative covering the Asia Pacific region.

“Leveraging Sime Darby Motors’ established track record and extensive regional footprint and our expertise, we are set to pave the way for a broader alliance that will unite various OEMs within the SDM portfolio. Together, we are positioned to lead the charge in low-carbon mobility and the transition to sustainable energy,” he said.

To date, since its introduction in June 2022, Gentari has deployed 180 charging points in Malaysia and 160 charging points in India, through its affiliated entities. With a mission to be Asia Pacific’s most valued clean energy solutions partner by 2030, Gentari aims to capture over 10% market share of charge points and Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) offerings, across key markets in Asia Pacific.