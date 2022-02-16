Sime Darby net profit falls 46% in Q2 from one-off gain absence

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Bhd’s net profit for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2022 fell 45.5% to RM345 million from RM633 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year due to the absence of a one-off gain of RM272 million from the divestment of the group’s stake in Tesco Malaysia and a lower contribution from the industrial segment.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM10.54 billion, a 6.3% decline from RM11.24 billion reported previously.

For the cumulative six-month period, the group’s net profit fell 36.4% to RM581 million from RM914 million reported in the corresponding period of the previous year in the absence of the gain from the Tesco Malaysia deal.

Revenue for the period stood at RM21.21 billion, a 4.1% slip from RM22.12 billion reported previously.

On the performance, its group CEO Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson (pix) commented that it had obviously benefitted from the one-off RM272 million gain from the sale of the group’s stake in Tesco Malaysia last year.

“On a purely core profit level, for Q2’22, we were able to deliver resilient results despite tough market conditions,” he said in a statement, noting that the consumer-led spending of Chinese economy remains very strong.

“However, a slowdown in infrastructure spending led to a decline in demand for heavy equipment, which together with intense competition from local Chinese original equipment manufacturers, impacted our industrial China business.”

Moreover, Davidson elaborated that despite the partial lockdown in some of its markets, demand for motor vehicles remained strong. He stated there has been some impact from supply constraints, and this has affected sales volumes, especially in China.

On the flip side, Sime Darby’s Malaysian operations were boosted by higher margins from car sales whilst commercial vehicle deliveries in New Zealand increased significantly during the second quarter. Nonetheless, it laid out that China is the largest car market in the world and the most important market for its motors division.

“We continue to believe in its growth potential for the long term. Therefore, we will continue to expand there in terms of luxury and electric vehicles distribution,” said the group CEO.

With that, the group remains committed to its long-term growth strategy, which focuses on organic and inorganic expansion for the motors and industrial divisions in Asia Pacific.

“We believe our geographical spread across 19 countries in the world’s fastest growing economic region and our strong balance sheet places us in a good position to weather the short-term headwinds ahead and to capture any potential opportunities,” he said.

In regard to its prospect for the rest of the financial year, Sime Darby stated that the first half has been satisfactory despite the challenges posed by adverse market conditions for industrial equipment in China and Covid-19 restrictions. While the restrictions to its operations had eased in the second quarter of the financial year, the rising number of cases may still pose a risk on operations in the near term.

Taking into account the net one-off gains mainly from disposal of non-core assets recorded in the previous financial year and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the board expects the group’s financial performance for FY22 to be satisfactory.

Despite the challenging operating environment it faced in the first half of FY2022, the group announced an interim dividend of 4 sen.