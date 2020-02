PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Oils (SDO) is collaborating with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) for a comprehensive clinical trial to utilise palm oil in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

A memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the collaboration has been signed and is expected to run for two years, with preliminary results within the first six month from the commencement of the clinical trial this month. A full publication of the findings will be made in 2021.

The trial will utilise Tocotrienols, an antioxidant in the vitamin E family derived from palm oil, while the prevalence of NAFLD in Malaysia is estimated to be 15-30% of the general adult population.

SDO managing director Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad said the move could pave the way for more collaboration between the two parties in the future.

Furthermore, he said the trial could be the catalyst for the group to conduct further issues on human health issues, in line with its interest to diversify into various downstream activities and business opportunities.

“The importance of developing partnerships with institutions such as the UKM is that it allows for both the development and practical implementation of our findings,” said Mohd Haris.

“This collaboration further solidifies our goal to be evidence-based in our claims, especially in the nutrition business. It also aligns with our aspiration to venture into the nutrition and wellness industry.”