Sime Darby Plantation hit by CPO price plunge

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Plantation Bhd posted a net profit of RM74 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 in the face of lower average crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel (PK) price.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM3 billion. There was no year-on-year (y-o-y) comparison as the group had changed its financial year end from June 30 to Dec 31.

During the quarter, realised CPO price declined by 18% y-o-y from RM2,452 per MT to RM2,012 per MT and average realised PK price dropped by 42.5% y-o-y to RM1,204 per MT from RM2,094 per MT.

However, the group recorded an 8% gain for fresh fruit bunch production (FFB) and an improved oil extraction rate (OER) of 21.41% from 21.03%, although it was not sufficient to compensate for the adverse impact from the price plunge.

Its managing director and executive deputy chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh (pix) said that the business environment for the industry is challenging with the prevailing low CPO and PK prices, along with the volatile external environment influenced by the US-China trade war which has continued to impact the industry’s performance.

“However, we remain encouraged by higher FFB production and OER recorded from our upstream segment as well as continuing profitability of Sime Darby Oils during the quarter under review,” he said in a statement today.

“Moving forward, we believe the decision to rebrand our downstream business would augur well with our strategy for a more balanced profit contribution from our upstream and downstream segments,” he added.

During the first three months of 2018, the group reported a non-recurring net gain of RM28 million on sale of land in Malacca, which offset the impairment of a rubber development in Indonesia and a write-down of an investment in the US.