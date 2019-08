PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Plantation Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sime Darby Oils (SDO) has entered into a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC) to market oils and fats products in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The plantation giant said in a press statement that the partnership will see the two entities operating in the region as a single sales and marketing team, focusing on basic and specialty fats.

Established in 1997, ADVOC is the first edible oil refinery and manufacturer of edible fats in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SDO managing director Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad highlighted that the region is a key growth market for the group.

“Partnering with ADVOC enables us to establish an on-the-ground presence through enhanced local market knowledge and capabilities, and open up opportunities for sustainable products and supply chain.”

“Through this partnership we can leverage our respective assets to offer compelling customer propositions.”

ADVOC director Nirman Shetty said the two parties are working closely to set up the operations, structure, portfolio, marketing and route-to-consumer strategies, licensing and other operational matters.