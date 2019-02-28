Sime Darby Plantation posts 70% decline in Q2 profit on lower CPO price

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Plantation Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended December 31, 2018 slumped 69.9% to RM129 million from RM429 million a year earlier.

In a statement today, the group attributed the fall in earnings to lower average crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel realised prices.

However, it said this was compensated by an increase in fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production and oil extraction rate (OER), as well as an improvement in earnings by the downstream operations in the quarter under review.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 14.2% to RM3.5 billion, against RM4.09 billion in the same quarter in 2017.



The group has proposed to declare a final dividend of 1.7 sen per share, payable on May 21.

For the six-month period, Sime Darby Plantation’s net profit also tumbled 83.1% to RM244 million from RM1.45 billion, largely due to the non-recurring net profit of RM749 million recorded in the previous year relating to the gain on sale of land and a one-off writeback of donation to Yayasan Sime Darby, as well as lower recurring profit before interest and tax.

Revenue during the period declined by 14% to RM6.54 billion, from RM7.63 billion previously.

During the first six months, the average CPO price realised declined 26% from RM2,672 per metric tonne (MT) to RM1,974 per MT while the average PK price realised was lower by 38% from RM2,374 per MT to RM1,479 per MT.

“This financial period continued to present a challenging environment for the group’s operations. Despite an overall increase in our FFB production and OER, the palm oil industry continued to weather prevailing low CPO and PK prices, arising from the pressures on the US-China trade war, as well as the relentless negative sentiment on palm oil from Europe,” Sime Darby Plantation executive deputy chairman and managing director Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh (pix) said.

On a brighter note, he said the industry has seen a reasonable start in 2019 with inventories declining on the back of the seasonal low production cycle and the reduction of India’s import duties on palm oil, resulting in CPO prices rebounding.

“Sime Darby Plantation’s diversified upstream operations across different territories will also continue to complement each other in driving our overall FFB productivity and OER performance, as can be seen during this quarter ended December 31, 2018,” he added.

At 2.40pm, the stock was trading 2 sen or 0.4% higher at RM5.11 on 729,500 shares done.