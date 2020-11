“SD Plantation is committed to strictly abide by its robust governance framework as well as its comprehensive list of policies, guidelines, control measures and procedures, all of which have been put in place to protect the fundamental rights of workers, regardless of gender or ethnicities,” it said.

Its statement came after a news article published by the Associated Press on Nov 18.

The company said it views with serious concern the allegation in the AP article that relates to the company’s operations.

“If true, the allegation describes behaviour that is in contravention of national laws, as well as SD Plantation policies, procedures and guidelines. SD Plantation has commenced further internal investigations over the allegation and will take all necessary actions, if there is any evidence of unlawful or unethical behaviour, or any breaches of the company’s policies and guidelines,” it said.

In addition, the company said it will continue to secure the safety and well-being of the more vulnerable members of its workforce.

In the past, it said it has addressed such complaints and allegations as and when they have arisen, with respect and sensitivity, according to the best international standards.

“SD Plantation has also ensured that the gender committees, which are established in all SD Plantation estates, are empowered and engaged with the company’s female workforce and that they are enabled to work closely with independent third parties such as non-governmental organisations.”