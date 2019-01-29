Sime Darby Plantation, Salcra to uplift Sarawak palm oil industry

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP) and Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a collaborative framework to establish, strengthen and encourage synergistic commercial cooperation along the palm oil value chain.

The collaboration aims to uplift Sarawak’s palm oil industry standards in terms of operational efficiency and productivity through best agronomic practices, SDP said in a statement today.

It is also intended to inculcate and enhance sustainability awareness for higher operational performance and bottom-line achievement.

Under the MoU, both parties intend to combine their resources and expertise to jointly collaborate, evaluate and research on matters relating to the palm value chain and related agronomic inputs.

These include in the areas of agricultural materials such as oil palm seedlings and saplings, management, consultancy services and training, consultancy services, as well as laboratory analytical services.

The MoU also includes any other activities that are mutually beneficial to the parties such as logistics and activities connected to rubber plantation and other agricultural businesses.