Sime Darby Plantation withdraws discovery application against Liberty Shared

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP) has withdrawn its discovery application against Liberty Shared.

In a statement, the group said the discovery application was predicated on SDP’s understanding that an investigation had commenced as a result of the complaint lodged by Duncan Jepson of Liberty Shared to the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

“It has since been clarified by the SC that there is no investigation into the complaint at present. Accordingly, SDP has now withdrawn the discovery application,” it said.

On March 11, SDP said it commenced legal proceedings against Jepson on March 9, to obtain important information pertaining to a complaint filed by Jepson with the SC in which he alleged wrongful disclosures in SDP’s Sustainability Report 2019.

According to SDP, Jepson is and was at all material times the managing director of Liberty Shared. At the time, the group said the SC had commenced investigations into Jepson’s complaint and had accordingly sought additional information from SDP – for which it had made several direct and indirect engagements with Jepson, and claimed he continued to withhold vital information.

On April 20, 2020 Liberty Shared filed a complaint with the US Customs and Border Protection alleging the use of forced labour in the production of palm oil in SDP’s Malaysian estates.

SDP was made aware of this complaint on July 7, 2020, when Liberty Shared issued a summary of the complaint on its website. However, it did not contain enough information to allow SDP to close any alleged gaps in its operations.