Sime Darby Property bags 13 wins at Malaysia Landscape Architecture Awards

PETALING JAYA: Design is intelligence made visible and proving its brilliance yet again is Sime Darby Property Bhd, which bagged an epic 13 major wins at the recent Malaysia Landscape Architecture Awards 2022 (MLAA13), including the coveted Best Client award.

The triumph underscores the company’s commitment to the pursuit of architectural excellence and redefining design norms as evidenced by the recognition given to its developments across the nation.

Organised by the Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia and endorsed by the International Federation of Landscape Architects, MLAA13 honours excellence and ambition in various facets of the landscape architecture industry across a spectrum of stakeholders from consultancy firms to NGOs.

“A well-designed landscape can help preserve and enhance the local ecosystem, fostering a healthy and thriving environment. We believe that landscape and architecture are important in a development as they enhance aesthetics, functionality, sustainability, social interaction, economic value, and create a sense of place and identity,” said Sime Darby Property group managing director Datuk Azmir Merican.

These awards, he added, show that Sime Darby Property is definitely on the right track with itsr developments.

Azmir said that as it moves forward, it remains committed to maintaining high quality and keeps innovating, while being flexible and staying aware of the industry’s megatrends.

The company was bestowed the Excellence Award in the Environmental & Landscape Management (City of Elmina) and Completed Project (KL East Park) categories; and received the Honour Awards for Landscape Master Plan (City of Elmina and Bandar Bukit Raja), and Environmental & Landscape Management (Serenia City).

KL East Park, which officially opened to the public in February this year, bagged the Landscape Resource Preservation & Conservation Award.

Sime Darby Property’s partnership with its consultants also proved fruitful as the company won six awards in the professional/consultant’s category. It received two Honour Awards in the Landscape Analysis & Study sub-category for Elmina West Urban Park and Elmina Peak in the City of Elmina, as well as four Honour Awards in the Landscape Design sub-category for the Inclusive Playground in the City of Elmina, Verdant District in the Serenia City, Cantara Residences in Ara Damansara and East Residence at KLGCC Resort.