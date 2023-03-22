Sime Darby Property bags two Fiabci Malaysia awards

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Property Bhd charted another significant milestone in its decorated history as the nation’s pioneering property developer with two major wins at the recent Fiabci Malaysia Property Award 2022.

The Fiabci Malaysia Property Award is the gold standard in the local property development industry and recognises companies in pursuit of excellence and continuous value creation along all steps of developments.

Sime Darby Property’s Cantara Residences, a family-oriented residential development situated in Ara Damansara, won the Residential Mid-Rise category award, whereas the City of Elmina emerged as the winner in the Masterplan category for its holistic design that proves nature can thrive alongside a well-planned development.

Sime Darby Property group managing director Datuk Azmir Merican said the recognitions are testimony to the company’s excellence as a real estate player.

“We are proud to be recognised by esteemed industry experts as a true benchmark in the development and sustainability spheres. As a Force for Good, we are driven to develop projects that demonstrate the importance of community cohesion and the well-being of all generations,” he said in a statement.

He added: “As an early adopter of the triple bottom line approach of People, Planet and Prosperity to sustainability, the recognition of our efforts inspire us to work even harder to create sustainable townships, communities, and futures, exemplifying our purpose to be a Value Multiplier for People, Businesses, Economies and the Planet”.

Cantaras Residences, a new benchmark for sustainable and connected living, comprises four towers of 888 serviced residences with 13 Green Building Index Gold-certified retail units.

The development is known for its architecturally iconic double-storey “Living Sky Bridge”, which houses lush rooftop gardens and residential units within its 168-metre-long structure and is listed in the Malaysia Book of Records as “The Longest Residential Sky Bridge” in the country. With a curated sanctuary created to foster sustainable growth, Cantara Residences has 3.2 acres of common facilities set within a refreshing urban forest, which has helped to increase the number of greeneries by 200% since the start of development.

Adding another feather to Sime Darby Property’s cap is City of Elmina, which was designed for multi-generational living with a green-inspired community.

The masterplan embodies all aspects of life based on the “eight pillars of wellness” as a guiding philosophy, and in accordance with Mercer’s Quality of Living Survey assessment of international liveability. Featuring sprawling parklands complemented by the 2,700-acre Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve, the 6,500-acre City of Elmina is planned with a 90km interconnected jogging and cycling track as well as a 300-acre central park that has played host to numerous large-scale community celebrations and events.

The 300-acre Elmina City Centre will be gradually developed from 2024, and will house serviced apartments, mixed-use commercial buildings, transit hub with direct access to future LRT and MRT extensions, offices, wellness and hospitality hub, as well as an integrated education corridor.

The township is home to many of the nation’s firsts including the Inclusive Playground, Elmina Rainforest Knowledge Centre and Elmina Living Collection Nursery, where a variety of Endangered, Rare and Threatened tree species are nurtured, functioning as a seed and gene bank for future ecosystem and habitat restoration.