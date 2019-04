PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin (pix) will resign from his position as group managing director at Sime Darby Property Bhd effective May 3, 2019.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said Amrin’s departure is due to early cessation of contract.

“The board would like to record our appreciation to Amrin for his service and contribution to the group. We wish him all the best in his new undertaking as he continues his career going forward,” Sime Darby Property chairman Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz said in a statement.

Under his leadership, the group has carried out a strategic review and put in place a new five-year Strategic Blueprint known as SHIFT20, which is designed to enhance organisational capacity, drive innovation and strengthen fundamentals.

The COO of township development Datuk Wan Hashimi Albakri Wan Ahmad Amin Jaffri will assume the role of acting group CEO upon Amrin’s departure until further notice, while the process of selecting a replacement is being carried out.

Wan Hashimi was the former CEO of Negara Properties (M) Bhd, which is now part of the group and he has been with Sime Darby Property for almost 15 years.

The group said that his appointment as acting group CEO will ensure continuity, allowing the group to execute its strategies and plans which are already in place, and with minimal disruption to operations.