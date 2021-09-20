Sime Darby Property reopens sales galleries, resumes operations at all project sites

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Property Bhd has reopened its sales galleries and resumed operations at all project sites, in accordance with the government’s recent easing of lockdown restrictions.

The company will comply with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) in support of the National Recovery Plan as the minimum standard at all sales galleries and project sites to ensure the safety and health of its employees and visitors.

Sime Darby Property group managing director Datuk Azmir Merican said it is pleased to welcome visitors back to its sales galleries and provide prospective home buyers with a more personalised purchase experience, as well as better insight into its products and township amenities.

“Our aim was always to overcome challenges for activities impacted by the pandemic such as selling homes, which traditionally begins with individuals visiting sales galleries. Since last year, we have enhanced our online sales and marketing capabilities by developing in-house innovations such as our Online Booking System and Virtual Sales Gallery, among others. This led to the company providing prospective home buyers with a rich online experience to continue viewing and purchasing homes during the pandemic period.”

At the sales galleries, prospective home buyers will be assisted by fully vaccinated Sime Darby Property sales representatives donning personal protective equipment. The company’s sales galleries will be sanitised regularly, with common touchpoints cleaned immediately after each customer visit. The sales galleries will undergo deep sanitisation weekly. Members of the public intending to visit the sales galleries are encouraged to make an appointment prior to their visit as only a limited number of individuals are allowed in the galleries at any one time.

While construction in the property sector has been allowed to resume since the end of July, it will take time for Sime Darby Property’s project site operations to gain momentum as it will operate under strict SOPs. The company has obtained approval from the International Trade and Industry Ministry to resume operations at all of its active project sites in the country, paving the way to meet the RM2.4 billion sales target for this financial year.

“Beyond the closure of sales galleries during the lockdown period, our project sites were also faced with challenges to operate. This was not unique to Sime Darby Property as the ongoing pandemic has disrupted many industries across the globe, including the property sector.

Although the construction sector has reopened, it will operate under strict SOPs and take time for operations to get back to full swing. However, we anticipate several new projects to be completed by the end of the year which will see us launch new residential and industrial products in the market,” said Azmir.