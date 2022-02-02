Sime Darby Property’s Dayana 2 achieves full take-up rate during preview, products worth RM1.83b booked in Spotlight 8 sales campaign

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Property Bhd has achieved a 100% take-up rate with Dayana 2 as 93 units were snatched up in just 25 minutes during its sales preview late last month.

Located within the mature and well-planned township of Nilai Impian in Negri Sembilan, the first phase of the landed and freehold Dayana 2 has a gross development value (GDV) of RM41.7 million.

“The development of Dayana 2 involved detailed studies to discover the target consumers’ present and future demands as well as how to meet them. As homebuyers’ requirements change over time, we want to ensure that our products are able to grow with them and fulfil their needs every step of the way,” Sime Darby Property group managing director Datuk Azmir Merican said.

The Dayana 2 double-storey linked homes are designed with an open plan concept providing ample natural lighting and ventilation for great indoor comfort. These units are the perfect buy for customers looking for flexibility in the design of their homes as well as versatile use of space with convertible co-working area for work or play.

The units are suitable for multi-generational residents with wheelchair and stroller-friendly features including wider doorways, ramp at porch as well as the ground floor bathroom for easy access and convenience. Each home comes with a granny suite on the ground floor and a family area on the first floor for added privacy.

Meanwhile, the company’s annual Spotlight 8 Campaign held from Aug 28, 2021 to Jan 8, 2022 recorded a total sales booking with an accumulated GDV of RM1.83 billion.

The Spotlight 8 Campaign offered various sales packages and incentives to customers on top of the benefits accorded by the government including the Home Ownership Campaign.

“Our products at each township are designed with versatile space, accessibility and sustainable features in mind to meet the demands of homebuyers who have different needs and priorities. We also leveraged on our digital platforms to market our products and offer customers the convenience in completing transactions online. These were key factors which led to the Spotlight 8 Campaign’s success and encourages us to continue offering the market with more exciting products this year,” Azmir said.

Sime Darby Property’s new launches of residential properties were absolute hits with Jendela Residences in KLGCC Resort, Maya Ara Residences in Ara Damansara, Elmina Green Five in the City of Elmina, Serenia Aiora in Serenia City and Trillia in Bukit Jelutong proving favourites among homebuyers throughout the campaign.