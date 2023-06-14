Sime Darby Property’s The Prestige Collection 97% taken up during launch

PETALING JAYA: The recent debut of Sime Darby Property Bhd’s The Prestige Collection was a resounding success, with 97% take-up during its launch.

Located in the freehold industrial estate of Elmina Business Park in the City of Elmina, The Prestige Collection consists of seven units of park-side detached factories and 24 units of super-sized semi-detached factories.

The ready-built factories feature a modern and practical trifunctional design with spacious warehouse, office, concierge, reception and gallery areas, providing businesses with the functionality required for day-to-day operations.

The 120 ft x 200 ft semi-detached factories are offered in built-ups ranging from 13,800 sq ft to 14,800 sq ft, and priced from RM8,420,888. Additionally, these facilities allow for the easy combination of two adjoining units to create a larger central warehouse space.

The 120 ft x 200 ft detached factories come with a built-up size of 12,000 sq ft with prices starting from RM8,539,888. These factories are designed with full-round block circulation, enhancing vehicle manoeuvrability for effective and seamless business operations.

Sime Darby Property COO township development Appollo Leong said: “We are extremely delighted that The Prestige Collection has been well received by industrialists, demonstrating once more that Sime Darby Property satisfies market demands and expectations.”

“This also indicates that the business community continues to seek and invest in enhanced industrial efficiency. Through our offerings such as The Prestige Collection, we are also multiplying value for businesses, encouraging innovation and promoting trade,” he added.

The largest freehold industrial business park in the Klang Valley, the 1,500-acre Elmina Business Park is among Sime Darby Property’s high-calibre industrial portfolio and is envisioned to be a game-changing and fast-growing hub that will set a new benchmark for the industrial business landscape.

Elmina Business Park allows easy access for business operations via five major expressways namely the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, North-South Expressway, New Klang Valley Expressway, Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway and Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway. The Elmina Business Park also has two dedicated expressway interchanges to ensure smooth traffic flow.