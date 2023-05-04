Sime Darby Property to share values, strengthen bonds via ‘Raya Bersama’

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Property Bhd is kickstarting its “Raya Bersama” campaign by offering its special “Raya Bonanza Deals”. With the tagline “Sharing the Values, Strengthen Our Bonds”, the campaign comes with exciting giveaways and homeownership incentives.

From now until May 31, 2023, the company is offering 20 winners with cash prizes worth up to RM10,000 each; exclusive gift boxes on a first-come-first served basis; and vouchers courtesy of KL East Mall and the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club’s Golfer’s Terrace worth up to RM8,000 and RM5,000 respectively to homebuyers.

In addition, customers will get to enjoy stamp duty and memorandum of transfer fee exemptions with the purchase of selected Sime Darby Property homes.

Sime Darby Property’s chief marketing and sales officer, Datuk Lai Shu Wei, said the campaign is one of the company’s initiatives to continue sharing its values and strengthening bonds among communities.

“This Hari Raya, we want to provide more valuable spaces to bring families and communities closer together. As the pioneering property developer in Malaysia, we strive to go above and beyond our scope and responsibilities to add value in our customer experience, and to continue fostering resilient communities and bringing them on a journey of satisfaction and positivity. We would also like to take this opportunity to wish all those celebrating Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” Lai added.

In the weeks leading up to the Hari Raya celebrations, the company is calling on the community to embrace the spirit of togetherness by visiting its Grand Raya Bazaar, which will be held at selected Sime Darby Property townships, namely Putra Heights, KLGCC Resort, Serenia City, City of Elmina, Bandar Bukit Raja and Subang Jaya City Centre.