Sime Darby Property ventures into development funds within industrial & logistics sector via JV

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Property Bhd has signed a shareholders’ agreement with logistics specialist Logos SE Asia Pte Ltd (Logos Property) to establish a fund management platform to manage funds for the logistics sector as well as to provide development services.

The shareholders’ agreement governs the parties’ relationship as shareholders to a joint venture company named Industrial Joint Venture (Holdings) Pte Ltd (JV co) for the venture.

Sime Darby Property will hold 51% equity of the JV co and become the first public-listed developer in Malaysia to venture into the creation of development funds within the industrial & logistics sector. The remainder 49% equity of the JV co will be held by Logos Property. The JV co will leverage on the synergies between both entities – Sime Darby Property’s presence and track record in the Malaysian property market together with its land bank, as well as Logos Property’s experience in fund management and developing property solutions in the logistics sector.

Logos Property, with assets under management of over US$17 billion (RM71 billion), manages all aspect of logistics real estate including investment management, sourcing land or facilities and undertaking development and asset management on behalf of some of the world’s leading global real estate investors. Logos Property is present in 10 countries across the Asia Pacific region and has a portfolio comprising over 8.9 million square meters of property owned and under development across 26 ventures.

The JV co will focus on “build-to-suit to lease or sell” assets, primarily for clients in the logistics sector. To this end, Sime Darby Property has allocated a 177-acre site within its Bandar Bukit Raja township in Klang, Selangor to spearhead this initiative. Logos Property’s experience in providing sustainable, integrated logistics solutions with green building certification will be replicated at these facilities with the implementation of the latest in warehouse/logistics automation and construction technology.