PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Property has appointed Datuk Azmir Merican Azmi Merican (pix) as its group managing director effective today.

Prior to this, Azmir served as UEM Edgenta’s managing director cum CEO and brings with him a wealth of cross-functional experience from his background in corporate advisory and as a senior business leader.

Azmir’s expertise includes organisational transformation, business restructuring, operational competence and corporate finance. He spearheaded UEM Edgentas ongoing transformation as a technology-driven company in the healthcare support services, property and facility solutions, and infrastructure sectors.

With Azmir now leading the company, Datuk Wan Hashimi Albakri WAA Jaffri will resume his position as COO of township development. The board acknowledged Wan Hashimi’s role in sustaining the group’s performance in his 11-months tenure as acting group CEO.

Sime Darby Property also appointed Mohd Sohimin Mohd Alayedin as its chief special projects officer. Prior to the appointment, he served as an executive director of Tropicana Corp.

Chairman Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz welcomed the new appointments.

“The new line up in senior management possess in their respective backgrounds, a wealth of experience and are well positioned to steer the company forward in an environment that is beset with great global economic uncertainties,’ she said in a statement.

Also joining the senior management line-up is Izzat Alhadjri, who was appointed as the company’s acting head of corporate communications, effective April 1, 2020.