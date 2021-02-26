Sime Darby’s Q2 net profit more than doubles, aided by Tesco stake sale, motor division

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Bhd’s net profit for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 has more than doubled to RM633 million from RM282 million previously, attributable to a RM272 million net gain from the sale of its 30% stake in Tesco Malaysia and a robust performance from the group’s motors division.

Revenue was 10.1% higher at RM11.24 billion, from RM10.2 billion a year before.

Sime Darby announced a special dividend of 4 sen per share and an interim dividend of 2 sen per share for the financial period ended Dec 31, 2020.

“Our motors division has been a standout performer in the second quarter of FY2021, almost doubling its profit thanks to the outstanding contribution from our operations in China.

“Motors Australia’s performance was also noteworthy given our turnaround of the Sydney dealerships, which we acquired in 2019. We have been fortunate that demand for luxury cars has remained relatively robust during this period,” said group CEO Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson.

For the first half, Sime Darby saw a net profit of RM914 million on revenue of RM22.12 billion, against RM528 million and RM19.67 billion respectively in 1H19.

Looking ahead, the group said uncertainties in the timing in achieving widespread vaccinations globally and the risk of trade tensions remain high, which may lead to supply chain disruptions or changes in purchasing preference that can adversely impact the group.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the remaining months of the financial year cannot be accurately estimated at this juncture given the uncertainties mentioned above.

“However, based on the financial year to date results, the board is optimistic that the group’s financial performance for the financial year ending June 30 would be an improvement from that of the previous financial year.”