Sime Plantation appoints PwC, NGO to further strengthen its human rights compliance.

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP) has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and an independent international non-governmental organisation (NGO) specialising in migrant worker rights to support efforts to further strengthen its human rights commitments and compliance.

Following a petition by Liberty Shared (LS) submitted to the US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) in April this year, SDP has sought more details and information regarding the allegations in the petition.

The group revealed that the audit firm was appointed on Oct 19, 2020 as an effort to establish effective platforms and channels of communication to address any concerns or issues surrounding its operations in Malaysia.

“SDP commits to swiftly take any and all corrective measures required, should there be evidence of any wrongdoing or breach of SDP’s comprehensive policies and procedures that are already in place. SDP will also work with independent external experts to design the necessary intervention programmes to enhance compliance with its existing human rights commitments,” it said in a statement.

SDP said it hopes to continue working with LS to develop and implement programmes that will enhance the workers’ rights on the ground more effectively, to achieve the best results and reach its shared objective.

Furthermore, the oil palm player highlighted that it has been working on improving its migrant worker recruitment processes since 2015 and has implemented several measures to enhance the rights and circumstances of its foreign workforce.

Given it has been unable to recruit new migrant workers since the first quarter of this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it has appointed an international migrant worker rights NGO on Oct 1, 2020 to assist in matters pertaining to migrant workers.

Together with the NGO, the group hopes to assess its current recruitment processes and identify areas of improvement; the development of better recruitment processes as well as proposing other corrective measures that could be implemented to strengthen recruitment procedures and enhance its migrant workers’ right.

The plantation giant said it will announce further progress updates on these new collaborations and other measures in due course.