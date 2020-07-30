Singapore extends $60b swap facility with Fed through March 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore's central bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve have extended a $60 billion swap facility through to March 2021 to bolster U.S dollar lending to firms in the city-state and the wider region, Singapore said on Thursday.

The facility launched in March this year has already seen around $22 billion provided to banks for lending, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said.

The Fed's swap arrangements with central banks globally has "provided a critical backstop" for funding and helped "maintain stability" of financial markets during the pandemic, MAS added. - REUTERS