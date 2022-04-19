Singapore’s Go by City Energy offers EV charging service in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Singapore’s sole piped town gas provider City Energy today launched Go by City Energy, its electric vehicle (EV) charging service across Singapore and Malaysia with a mobile application.

Go, the EV service provider finances, operates and maintains a network of EV charging stations; supported by its mobile app, and partnership with EV Connection Sdn Bhd to extend charging connectivity into Malaysia.

City Energy CEO Perry Ong said Go will be the first service in Singapore that extends EV charging capabilities into Malaysia, providing an added convenience for drivers on both sides of the Causeway as well as up and down the

North-South Highway.

EV Connection is an EV charging solutions provider and an authorised EV charging station distributor registered with the Energy Commission, Construction Industry Development Board, Tenaga Nasional Bhd and MyHijau. EV Connection is a TÜV SÜD certified EV charger installer, and works with numerous auto manufacturers.

With this partnership, Go drivers may access EV Connection’s network of charge points in Malaysia from today.

EV Connection and JomCharge managing director Lee Yuen How said: “EV Connection strives to provide practical solutions to spearhead the green industry in Malaysia. This partnership with Go by City Energy allows both Singapore and Malaysia EV drivers to extend their range across both countries for maximum connectivity and convenience.”