PETALING JAYA: Sinotop Holdings Bhd’s 51% subsidiary Dapat Vista (M) Sdn Bhd has launched MyPay’s digital payments, digital financing and e-wallet features in collaboration with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), Bank Islam and Fass Payment Solutions Sdn Bhd.

The collaboration is aimed at expanding MyPay’s capabilities. MyPay consolidates government services on a single platform covering information, services and payments.

Dapat Vista executive director Sabri Rahman said as it evolved from messaging solutions to mobile payments via MyPay, PTPTN became one of the pioneering agencies which transition together towards digital. PTPTN recently transitioned from SMS to the platform’s mobile payment system for its education loan repayments and National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) savings.

The student loan fund’s chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid is pleased to partner with the group in this venture to encourage consistent payment and deposits among PTPTN depositors and SSPN depositors.

“MyPay is an efficient e-payment service that gives convenience to our customers,” he said in a statement today.

Sabri highlighted that the platform’s all-in-one concept is all about making life easier. He said the collaboration with Bank Islam is not new as the two has inked a collaborative agreement for the online bail payment solution for the courts eJamin.

“I am grateful and happy for the extension of this alliance. The availability of the whole personal financing process in mobile phones will make it convenient for Malaysians who are becoming ever-reliant on their hand held devices for their daily needs.”

Bank Islam CEO Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said the collaboration is part of its digital journey in innovating its banking offerings to fulfill customer’s expectations and experience.

“Through MyPay, Bank Islam will be able to leverage on Dapat Vista’s expertise in the digital space and transform our business by enabling us to reach a wider range of network, including the unbanked and underserved,” he said, adding that customers are now able to apply for Bank Islam’s personal financing anywhere and anytime.