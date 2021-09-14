Sirim, Cradle to assist domestic startups in tech, commercialisation

PETALING JAYA: Sirim Bhd and Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd have established a collaboration to provide services such as technology assessment, technology valuation, techno-economic feasibility study, market study, and business linkages to startups.

The MoU will accelerate business commercialisation in technology adoption by startup communities via Cradle Funding Ecosystem’s capacity building which includes awareness programmes, coaching, and mentoring, and market accessibility through collaborative platform such as STV’s Tech Ecosystem.

In addition, the start-up community will be offered access to competency enhancement training and consultancy in the field of quality along with testing, inspection and certification for market compliance.

“Through Cradle’s funding system, Sirim hopes that many more Cradle community will grab the opportunity on new and future technology investment through various financing in order to achieve technology-led growth,” said Sirim president and group CEO Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad.

Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd group CEO Rafiza Ghazali said the partnership with Sirim will create valuable and much-needed opportunities for local tech entrepreneurs to further enhance their technological development and commercialisation initiatives.